Quick-Step Floors change colours for 2017 - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Zdenek Stybar, Tom Boonen, Marcel Kittel and Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Quick.Step) Image 2 of 10 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 10 Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 10 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 10 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 10 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 10 Marcel Kittel wears the new kit (Image credit: Quick.Step) Image 8 of 10 Niki Terpstra shows the back of the kit (Image credit: Quick.Step) Image 9 of 10 Tom Boonen is set for his final season as a professional (Image credit: Quick.Step) Image 10 of 10 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Quick.Step)

With the re-emergence of Quick-Step Floors as the title sponsor of the Belgian WorldTour squad, the team has rolled back its kit to a look close to its 2011 design, the last year that Quick-Step was first sponsor. The new clothing earned high praise from long-time team leader Tom Boonen.

"I liked it straight away," Boonen said. "It's a nice combination of retro and new style and it looks amazing and sharp. It's always important to have a good looking jersey. I'm already fond of it and it will be really great to race with it next year."

Sprinter Marcel Kittel said the lighter blue and white accents will make the team more visible in the peloton. "The white and blue combination is a nice one, not many teams are going with it. This jersey brings excitement and makes me even more eager to kick off 2017."

Zdenek Stybar was excited to open his new wardrobe for 2017, likening the day to Christmas morning. "Every year, in early December, when you get the jersey it's a very special moment, kind of like when you open the first present on Christmas morning. The design is smooth and I'm very happy to wear it again. I can't wait to show the kit in the biggest races of the calendar and make our sponsors proud."