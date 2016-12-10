QuickStep Floors to premier team documentary during 2017 presentation

Image 1 of 6 Tom Boonen and his Etixx-QuickStep teammates celebrate the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 The Etixx - Quick-Step team at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Dan Martin and Julian Alaphilippe set the pace during the Etixx-QuickStep training ride. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Etixx - Quick Step en route to their third Worlds TTT victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Etixx-QuickStep won the world TTT title for a third time Image 6 of 6 A smiling Tom Boonen after taking the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The QuickStep Floors team will hold its official team presentation on January 11, combining the event with the premier of a behind the scenes documentary movie about its 2016 season.

The team presentation and premier will be held at the Kortrijk Kinepolis movie theatre complex and is open to the public. Tickets cost 12.5 Euro, with special VIP access available for 120 Euro. The team promises a 'Hollywood-like atmosphere' for the event with a red carpet and chance to meet the riders in the team.

Called 'One Year in Blue' the documentary was produced by innovative Belgian video company Woestijnvis and gives an intimate view of the team as it raced through the 2016 season.

Footage kicks off at the team's training camp in Calpe, Spain and ends in Qatar, where Etixx-QuickStep won the world team time trial title. It captures the high and slows of the team’s season, including many of their 56 victories but also their difficult and unsuccessful cobbled Classics campaign and Marcel Kittel's frustrating attempts to win sprint stages at the Tour de France.

"It's unusual to have a filming crew with you all the time, but I must say the result is great. I like the way all the small stories that happen in a cycling team were bonded together," Tom Boonen said of the documentary.

"As rider you never see what happens around you because you are focused only on the race. It was nice to see how the other riders and the staff reacted in the crucial moments. It's something really worth watching and our fans will love it!"

The trailer for the documentary ends with Boonen venting his anger about race tactics.

"Sometimes you don't need a plan, you just need big balls."