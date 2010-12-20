Quick Step confirms Steegmans, working on Stybar

Steegmans (RadioShack) would end the day in hospital (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gert Steegmans is returning to Quick Step after two years away. The Belgian team is also working to sign world cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar.

"I hope he is the old Gert again,” Quick Step manager Patrick Lefevere told Sporza.be. “After two years away, the ball is in his court and I hope he can pick it up.”

Steegmans, 30, rode for Quick Step in 2007 and 2008. He was with Katusha in 2009, but his contract was broken during the summer over a dispute over the team's anti-doping agreement. His season with RadioShack was marked by injuries, including a broken collarbone after being blown off his bike in the Paris-Nice prologue.

He had a contract with RadioShack for the coming year, but the team indicated he could leave, if the contract was bought out. There was no statement as to how much this might have cost. Steegmans is currently attending the Quick Step training camp in Calpe, Spain, through December 21.

Stybar looking to ride on the road

Meanwhile, Lefevere is also looking to sign Stybar, who currently rides for Telenet Fidea. According to Sportwereld.be, the cyclo-cross team has the “right of first refusal” for the Czech's contract, which expires shortly . If it matches the sum offered him from a new team, he must remain with Telenet Fidea.

According to sportwereld, Lefevere originally offered 525,000 Euros a year, but has now issued a new offer, with better financial and sporting conditions.

Stybar, who is currently training in Mallorca following a knee injury, has let it be known that he wants to sign with Quick Step.