Steegmans at Quick Step training camp

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) speaks about his collarbone injury at a press conference in Waregem, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP)

Gert Steegmans is not officially with Quick Step, but the deal could be wrapped up after he attended the team's training camp, according to sportwereld.be.

Steegmans rode for the Belgian team in 2007 and 2008, before signing with Katusha for 2009. He left the team in the middle of the season after refusing to sign its anti-doping agreement.

He signed with RadioShack for 2010, but had an unhappy and unsuccessful year with the US-based team. The team has confirmed that he may leave, if his new team is willing to buy out the remaining year on his contract.

Steegmans and the Quick Step riders will be in the training camp in Calpe, Spain, through December 21. The camp includes team-building exercises, photo shoots and training for the upcoming season.