Lefevere refuses to pay Steegmans's "ransom to RadioShack"

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) speaks about his collarbone injury at a press conference in Waregem, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP)

Patrick Lefevere has not ruled out the possibility of Gert Steegmans returning to Quick Step, but is unwilling to buy out his contract or pay any kind of a transfer fee.

“There is no way I would pay even one Euro ransom to RadioShack for him to return,” the team manager told the Gazet van Antwerpen.

Steegmans rode for Quick Step from 2007 to 2008. He then rode a half-season with Team Katusha before his contract was dissolved. He was with RadioShack this year, a move which both sides agreed did not work out.

RadioShack has confirmed that he may break his contract, which still has a year to run, and leave the US-based team. Team spokesman Philippe Maertens said yesterday that wherever Steegmans went, “RadioShack will have to make a deal, since he has a contract with us.”

Money aside, Lefevere would still welcome Steegmans back. “I wouldn’t say no. I have some good memories of Gert's time with us.”

"If I remember correctly, Steegman's was with us for some pretty good victories. He then opted for the big money, but I don't blame him.”

Steegmans had eight wins in each of his two years with Quick Step, including a Tour de France stage each year. In 2009 with Katusha he had two wins before stopping in June, and this year he had no victories.