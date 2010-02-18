Quality field for Melbourne Madison

Image 1 of 4 Erik Zabel and Leif Lampater lost the lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 New Zealander Tom Scully (front) heads towards a gold medal in the final of the 15km scratch race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 4 New Zealand's Marc Ryan and Thomas Scully (Image credit: John Veage) Image 4 of 4 Danny Stam and Leif Lampater get into the swing of things on night two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Experienced six-day rider Leif Lampater headlines the lineup for this year's Melbourne Madison and Sid Patterson GP, to be held at the Joe Ciavola Velodrome on February 26.

Partnering fellow German, Christian Grasmann, Lampater will be up against talented New Zealanders Tom Scully and Marc Ryan, who took out the Madison at last November's Melbourne round of the UCI Track World Cup

They'll be joined on the boards by fellow kiwis Shane Archbold, Hayden Godfrey and Myron Simpson, plus 2009 Australian Madison champions Sean Finning and James Langedyk, who will ride for the Victorian Institute of Sport on home turf.

The Melbourne Madison has been won in the past by the likes of 2000 Olympic champions Brett Aitken and Scott McGrory, six-day legends Danny Clark and Matt Gilmore, two generations of the Sutton family (Gary, Shane and Chris), plus HTC-Columbia pro and Mark Cavendish's key leadout man, Mark Renshaw.

The night will also feature the 10th Sid Patterson GP, which pits endurance riders against sprinters in a handicap race, the starting order of which is determined by the results of the programme's other events.

Carribbean trio Barry Forde and Shane Weekes (Barbados) and Hafeen McLean (Trinidad & Tobago) has been training under the tutelage of Australian sprint legend Gary Neiwand and will be vying for a start and honours in the race that honours one of Australia's greatest cycling exports, Sid Patterson.

The 2010 Melbourne Madison and Sid Patterson GP takes place at the Joe Ciavola Velodrome (also known as DISC), Darebin Rd. Thornbury, commencing at 7:30pm.