Q&A with the MTN-Qhubeka team - video
Teklehaimanot, Boasson Hagen, Janse van Rensburg and Meintjes talk about 2015
2015 was a big year for the MTN-Qhubeka team. The African team made their Tour de France debut, won a stage thanks to Steve Cummings and then took a second Grand Tour stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana with Kristian Sbaragli. They look set to do even better in 2016 thanks to the signing of Mark Cavendish and a possible step up to WorldTour level.
Cyclingnews sat down with some of the riders who have helped to bring the team success in 2015. Daniel Teklehaimanot, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Serge Pauwels, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Louis Meintjes tell us about their first races, first bike, cycling heroes and what reveal their worst ever day on the bike.
"My first road race went terribly," Meintjes told Cyclingnews. "I didn't have enough gear for the cold weather and I took a wrong corner and ended up lost."
Watch the full video below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
