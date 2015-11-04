Q&A with the MTN-Qhubeka team - video

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot makes history on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen takes a drink on the final podium at the Tour of Britain. Image 3 of 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Serge Pauwels finished fourth during stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Louis Meintjes will be leaving the MTN-Qhubeka team at the end of the season (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

2015 was a big year for the MTN-Qhubeka team. The African team made their Tour de France debut, won a stage thanks to Steve Cummings and then took a second Grand Tour stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana with Kristian Sbaragli. They look set to do even better in 2016 thanks to the signing of Mark Cavendish and a possible step up to WorldTour level.

Cyclingnews sat down with some of the riders who have helped to bring the team success in 2015. Daniel Teklehaimanot, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Serge Pauwels, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Louis Meintjes tell us about their first races, first bike, cycling heroes and what reveal their worst ever day on the bike.

"My first road race went terribly," Meintjes told Cyclingnews. "I didn't have enough gear for the cold weather and I took a wrong corner and ended up lost."

