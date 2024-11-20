Puck Pieterse's cyclocross schedule revealed with World Championships set as 'final destination'

Fenix-Deceuninck announce 13-race programme for Dutch multi-discipline star

Pieterse finished third at the Cyclocross World Championships last season in Tabor
Pieterse finished third at the Cyclocross World Championships last season in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fenix-Deceuninck have announced Puck Pieterse's upcoming schedule for the cyclocross season, with the multi-discipline star set to ride 12 races in preparation for the World Championships in Liévin, France on February 1.

Pieterse finished third at the Worlds last season in Tabor and second the year prior in Hoogerheide, however, will be looking to go one better with victory and a second elite rainbow jersey to add to the one she won in Mountain Biking this past September. 

