Puck Pieterse's cyclocross schedule revealed with World Championships set as 'final destination'
Fenix-Deceuninck announce 13-race programme for Dutch multi-discipline star
Fenix-Deceuninck have announced Puck Pieterse's upcoming schedule for the cyclocross season, with the multi-discipline star set to ride 12 races in preparation for the World Championships in Liévin, France on February 1.
Pieterse finished third at the Worlds last season in Tabor and second the year prior in Hoogerheide, however, will be looking to go one better with victory and a second elite rainbow jersey to add to the one she won in Mountain Biking this past September.
"The countdown begins! Our multi-talent Puck Pieterse is ready to conquer the 2024-2025 cyclocross season!" read a social media post from Fenix-Deceuninck.
"First stop: the World Cup in Namen on December 15. Final destination: the Cyclocross World Championships in Liévin, France, on February 1."
She'll make her highly-anticipated 2024-25 season debut at the fourth round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Namur after that competition kicks off this weekend in Antwerp.
Pieterse won four races during last year's cyclocross season at the Zonhoven, Hulst and Gavere UCI World Cup rounds and the Superprestige Diegem.
It's a significantly later start than Pieterse's debut last season when she made her first cyclocross appearance back in October at the World Cup round in Waterloo. However, it does come after Pieterse rode an intense summer schedule including the Paris Olympics, Tour de France Femmes and MTB World Championships.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The latter two events saw her enjoy great success, with a maiden Tour de France Femmes stage win on debut into Liège, after narrowly pipping Demi Vollering to the line, and a first senior world title at MTB worlds in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.
Pieterse rode her first full road season in 2024 and to great success, with debuts at the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad all ending with her taking top-10 finishes.
She also finished 11th overall at the Tour de France Femmes, while also winning the best young rider's white jersey, and managed 13th on her debut at the elite road World Championships road race.
Pieterse has quickly become one of the biggest multi-discipline stars in the sport and will look to have a great cyclocross season ahead of her next road and mountain bike campaigns beginning in 2025.
Puck Pieterse's 2024/25 cyclocross schedule
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Namur – December 15
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Hulst – December 21
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven – December 22
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Gavere – December 26
- Superprestige Diegem – December 30
- X20 Trofee Baal – January 1
- X20 Trofee Koksijde – January 3
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Dendermonde – January 5
- Dutch National Championships – January 12
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Benidorm – January 19 [TBC]
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Maasmechelen – January 25 [TBC]
- UCI Cyclocross World Cup Hoogerheide – January 26
- UCI Cyclocross World Championships Liévin – February 1
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.