Puck Pieterse's cyclocross schedule revealed with World Championships set as 'final destination'

Pieterse finished third at the Cyclocross World Championships last season in Tabor

Fenix-Deceuninck have announced Puck Pieterse's upcoming schedule for the cyclocross season, with the multi-discipline star set to ride 12 races in preparation for the World Championships in Liévin, France on February 1.

Pieterse finished third at the Worlds last season in Tabor and second the year prior in Hoogerheide, however, will be looking to go one better with victory and a second elite rainbow jersey to add to the one she won in Mountain Biking this past September.

"The countdown begins! Our multi-talent Puck Pieterse is ready to conquer the 2024-2025 cyclocross season!" read a social media post from Fenix-Deceuninck.

"First stop: the World Cup in Namen on December 15. Final destination: the Cyclocross World Championships in Liévin, France, on February 1."

She'll make her highly-anticipated 2024-25 season debut at the fourth round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Namur after that competition kicks off this weekend in Antwerp.

Pieterse won four races during last year's cyclocross season at the Zonhoven, Hulst and Gavere UCI World Cup rounds and the Superprestige Diegem.

It's a significantly later start than Pieterse's debut last season when she made her first cyclocross appearance back in October at the World Cup round in Waterloo. However, it does come after Pieterse rode an intense summer schedule including the Paris Olympics, Tour de France Femmes and MTB World Championships.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latter two events saw her enjoy great success, with a maiden Tour de France Femmes stage win on debut into Liège, after narrowly pipping Demi Vollering to the line, and a first senior world title at MTB worlds in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Pieterse rode her first full road season in 2024 and to great success, with debuts at the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad all ending with her taking top-10 finishes.

She also finished 11th overall at the Tour de France Femmes, while also winning the best young rider's white jersey, and managed 13th on her debut at the elite road World Championships road race.

Pieterse has quickly become one of the biggest multi-discipline stars in the sport and will look to have a great cyclocross season ahead of her next road and mountain bike campaigns beginning in 2025.

Puck Pieterse's 2024/25 cyclocross schedule