Our pick of the best smartwatch deals from the Amazon Prime Day sales

If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a new model with all the best features to track your exercise, sleep and a whole range of other body metrics.

There are loads of deals out there on everything from the top-spec models to more basic wearables. The good news is we've trawled through the sales to identify the best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals, and then we've compared these prices to the best elsewhere on the web to ensure we're only sharing the deals worth buying.

Smartwatch functionality has grown ever-more sophisticated and the best smartwatches for cycling now rival the best cycling computers for on-bike functionality, including navigation and loads of ride stats, including accurate wrist-based heart rate monitoring. If you're into other exercise they'll cater for this too as well as keeping track of your activity and health stats 24/7.

Below, we've listed the best smartwatch deals we've been able to find - not only at Amazon, but from elsewhere too - ordered by country. Of course, the focus is smartwatches here, but if you want more, we've also got a separate roundup of Prime Day Garmin deals, as well as a broader collection of the very best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals.

Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals USA

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 | 42% off at Mike's Bikes (opens in new tab)

Was $599.99 | Now $349.95

Garmin may have updated the Fenix line-up with the latest Fenix 7, but the older Fenix 6 offers much of the same functionality, just that there's no touchscreen. You still get the cream of Garmin's smartwatch functionality, including full worldwide mapping, GPS tracking and linking to HRMs, power meters and other cycling kit. There's loads of off-bike features too, with Garmin Pay and on-device playlist support as well as exercise profiles for everything from surfing to parachuting. Battery life is great too, with up to 14 days between charges.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense | 43% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $299.95 | Now $170.99

A big discount on the GPS-enabled Fitbit Sense, which also comes with a slew of fitness tracking functionality, including ECG and nighttime skin temperature and blood oxygen level monitoring. Fitbit claims 6 days battery life, with a 12 minute charge able to give you up to a day's battery life. Plus there's built in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can give your watch spoken commands.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 935 | 30% off at Western Bike Works (opens in new tab)

Was $499.99 | Now $349.99

Positioned as a premium GPS watch for triathlon as well as running, the tri bit means that there's plenty of cycling functionality in the Forerunner 935. It's another previous gen smartwatch that still gives you loads of functionality like fitness tracking, VO2Max and FTP as well as training status and connectivity to all your cycling peripherals and Strava Live segments.

(opens in new tab) Polar Vantage M | 54% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $279.95 | Now $129.95

Another option if you're looking for a multisport GPS smartwatch is the Polar Vantage M. It's got Polar's high definition wrist based heart rate monitoring, is lightweight and has the option to swap wristbands. The Vantage M works with the Polar Flow app to keep track of your training and also interfaces out to Strava, TrainingPeaks and other fitness tracking apps.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4 | 43% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $329.99 | Now $188.00

There's loads of features on the Vivoactive 4, but despite this it will run for up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and will track you via GPS for up to 6 hours. There's inbuilt heart rate and pulseox monitoring and all Garmin's most advanced health tracking including sleep, breathing rate and Body Battery energy level assessment. On top of this, you can upload playlists and make contactless payments with Garmin Pay. With almost $100 knocked off the retail price, this deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 offers great value for money.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 | 28% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $429.00 | Now $309.00

The Apple Watch is progressively encroaching on the fitness tracking functionality of other smartwatches with pulseox and ECG traces on your wrist. The Series 7 has an always-on display and fast charging. There's sleep tracking and workout monitoring. Plus the Apple Watch Series 7 does plenty of non-fitness related stuff like play music, support Apple Pay and unlock your Mac computer for you.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $749.99 | Now $499.99

The Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire has a tougher screen than the standard Garmin 6X, so it's more durable if you go in for tough sports. You don't get solar charging or the touchscreen of the Fenix 7, but Garmin's battery life is still impressive and you get the full suite of Garmin's smartwatch functionality.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Solar | 25% off at Walmart (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $349.99 | Now $260.14

Another Garmin device that's had an update, the first gen Instinct Solar still offers impressive battery life thanks to its solar charging. In smartwatch mode, it will run for over a month between charges and you can increase that to almost unlimited battery life in its most frugal setting. There's GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring on board and the rugged case and screen are built to US military standards.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct | 29% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $249.99 | Now $177.00

If you're not so concerned about solar charging, the non-solar first gen Instinct offers you the same functionality as the Instinct Solar and still gives you battery life of up to 14 days between charges or 16 hours of GPS tracking. Like the Solar version, you get plenty of useful functionality for cycling and other sports, including a breadcrumb trail and ANT+ and BLE connectivity to a power meter and other devices.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Enduro| 38% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $799.99 | Now $499.99

A smartwatch designed to eke out batteyr life, the Enduro gives you up to 300 hours of GPS tracking on a charge. That's helped by solar charging that means that you can get up to 80 days between charges. There are Garmin's optical heart rate and pulseox monitors, so the Enduro doesn't skimp on health and fitness monitoring functionality either.

(opens in new tab) Suunto 9 Baro | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $599.00 | Now $399.00

The Suunto 9 Baro supports over 80 different sports modes with up to 120 hours of tracking with its intelligent battery management functionality. The large easy-to-read touchscreen makes using the Suunto 9 Baro easy too. There's 100 metres pressure resistance, weather alerts and sunrise and set times, while the rugged design is perfect for the out of doors.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT| 51% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $349.99 | Now $169.99

The 735XT gives you much of Garmin's functionality including GPS tracking and Strava interfacing in a package that, with 50 per cent off, is as cheap as many less functional options.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was $99.95 | Now $66.49

The Inspire 2 is a non-GPS fitness tracker that gives you an all day activity count and tracks resting heart rate 24/7. There's also sleep monitoring that discerns your REM, deep and light sleep totals, giving you a sleep score so you can keep track of your sleep patterns. The slim device is comfortable to wear and interfaces to the Fitbit phone app for deeper analysis. You get around 10 days battery life on a charge. A good starter fitness tracker.



Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro | 48% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Was £649.99 | Now £339.99

The larger format Garmin Fenix 6X Pro packs in all Garmin's smartwatch and fitness tracking functionality in a device that's still wrist-friendly. You get on-board music tracks and fitness coaching as well as full Garmin maps, along with loads of functionality for cycling and other activities, all the connectivity options and health and sleep monitoring.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | 49% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was £599.00 | Now £304.99

A slightly smaller option than the 6X Pro, the Fenix 6 Pro includes the same functionality, which includes downloadable watch faces and widgets and the option to pair up to the Garmin Varia rearview radar range. There's the same robust construction and easy swap-out rubber wristband, along with HRM and pulseox monitoring to keep tabs on your fitness day and night.

(opens in new tab) Polar Grit X | 37% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was £379.00 | Now £236.99

The Polar Grit X gives you long battery life with up to 40 hours of GPS tracking, which you can extend to 100 hours, with up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. Designed to be light and comfortable to wear, it weighs just 64g but still boasts military grade ruggedness. There's turn-by-turn navigation with Komoot integration and automatic climb and descent recognition. Finally, there's 24/7 fitness and overnight recovery monitoring, so you know how ready you are for your next session.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 645 Music | 50% off at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Was £349.99 | Now from £174.99

Another smartwatch option if you like to listen to music as you exercise, the Forerunner 645 Music will pack in up to 500 songs and play them back to you over your Bluetooth headphones. There's also WiFi and ANT+ support built in, so you can pair up to cycling devices and download activities wirelessly to Garmin Connect via your home network. You get other Garmin connected features too like Livetrack and incident detection, so your contacts can make sure that you're safe.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | 43% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was £299.99 | Now from £169.99

Another nice Amazon Prime Day discount on a Garmin smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music will run for up to six hours in GPS mode while playing your onboard track list of up to 500 songs, or seven days in smartwatch mode. Less bulky than many smartwatches, the Forerunner 245 music weighs just 38.5g, but still packs in optical heart rate monitoring and BLE, ANT+ and WiFi connectivity as well as a wide range of Garmin's health monitoring functionality.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 | 34% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £159.99 | Now £105.00

Garmin's small format Foreruner 45 still packs in GPS tracking, an HRM and up to 7 days of battery life or 13 hours of GPS tracking. There's a cycling sports mode and Livetrack and incident detection via Android phones. Along with a step counter and calories burned, it may be all you need to keep track of your on and off-bike exercise and fitness.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu 2 | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £349.99 | Now £239.99

With a bright, always on AMOLED touchscreen, the Venu 2 bridges the gap between an exercise tracker and a conventional smartwatch and gives you up to 11 days battery life. Like all Garmin's devices, there's fitness and health tracking on board and you can store music and use Garmin Pay contactless payment functionality, leaving your credit card at home.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3 | 43% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Was £199.99 | Now £113.05

Fitbit's higher-end Versa 3 packs in GPS, as well as optical heart rate and sleep monitoring, and there's tight integration to the Fitbit app. You can also store and play music and interact with the Versa 3 via voice commands, with its built-in Amazon Alexa support. There's a range of colour options including the usual black, but also gold/soft pink and you get 6 months' premium Fitbit membership included.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 | 44% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Was £79.99 | Now £44.99

For the budding athlete, the Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 offers movement and sleep tracking. It's waterproof and the replaceable battery will last for up to a year. There are case options including Star Wars and Little Princess to appeal to kids and the Vivofit Jr 3 links up to a phone for even more functionality including games and fitness cards, as well as an emergency contact function.

