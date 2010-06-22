Pozzato to stay with Katusha in 2011

Image 1 of 3 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looking a little weary on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The winner's podium: Ginanni, Pozzato and Petacchi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 A happy Filippo Pozzato (Katusha), winner of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti)

Filippo Pozzato has signed a new one-year contract with Katusha and will remain the Russian team’s leader for the cobbled classics in 2011. Pozzato opted for a one-year extension of his contract.

Spain’s Joaquin Rodriguez has also re-signed with the Russian team but for two years. Rodriguez won the Vuelta a Catalunya and GP Miguel Indurain in the spring.

Pozzato has been negotiating with team manager Andrei Tchmil for several months and the two finally reached an agreement after a reportedly six-hour meeting over the weekend. Pozzato won a stage at the Giro d’Italia and the recent Ballerini Day criterium but his classics campaign was affected by illness.

The 28-year-old Italian is back in training after taking a break following the Giro d’Italia. However he will not defend his Italian national title on Sunday because of extremely hilly course. He will return to action at the Tour of Poland, whicht begins on August 1. He will then ride the Vuelta as a build-up to the world championships in Australia, the big goal of the second half of his season.