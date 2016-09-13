Trending

Powers, Antonneau lead US Pro CX Calendar after opening weekend

Series heads to Wisconsin this weekend for Trek CXC Cup

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing), Stephen Hyde (Cannondale), and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) have a laugh at the starting line.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Elle Anderson during lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) during lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Emma White (Cannondale) finishing in second place due to a major last lap effort.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) taking the win in Rochester by 17 seconds.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) lead the 2016-17 USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar after the opening weekend in Rochester, New York.

The Rochester Cyclocross featured two days of racing on Saturday and Sunday, with the headlining C1 event taking place on the first day, followed by a C2 race on Sunday.

Powers and Antonneau took the opening-day wins, with Powers outlasting the men's field to solo in ahead of Raleigh Clement's Jamie Driscoll, while Antonneau beat teammate Emma White and Boulder Cycle Sport's Amanda Miller. 

On Sunday, Powers made it two-for-two, this time pipping Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com's Stephen Hyde at the line. Raleigh Clement's Caroline Mani took the women's win ahead of Rebecca Fahringer, with Antonneau and White grabbing third and fourth. 

Powers now leads Hyde in the men's series standings by 32 points, with Driscoll another six points back in third. Antonneau has an 18-point lead over White in the women's standings, with Fahringer in third, 41 points down, and Mani bringing up the fourth spot, 42 points in arrears.

USA Cycling Pro CX Standings

Men's Top 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)140pts
2Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)108
3James Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)102
4Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)89
5Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada)69

Women's Top 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)131pts
2Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)113
3Rebecca Fahringer90
4Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)89
5Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)78