Post-race MVP: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig's 2019 Tour of Flanders interview - Video

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wasn't the first rider to cross the finish line at the 2019 Tour of Flanders; that victory went to Italian sprint ace Marta Bastianelli ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten as Ludwig settled for third after the trio slipped away near the end of the race.

The 24-year-old Dane did win the post-race interview, however, delivering an animated race recap that embodied Ludwig's obvious enthusiasm for the early season Classic.

From her "'PAM! Let's put the hammer down!' description of the peloton approaching the bottom of the Kwaremont climb, to characterizing herself as a "dead fish" in the finale, Ludwig delivers a Tour de Force of post-race interviews.