Porte continues to lead WorldTour rankings

Australian's Tour Down Under win still carries the day in season-long rankings

With four 2017 WorldTour races in the books, Richie Porte (BMC Racing) continues to lead the 2017 rankings after last week's events at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Abu Dhabi Tour, carrying a 250-point lead over Estaban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and 297 points over Nathan Haas (Dimension Data). Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgohe) continues in fourth place, another 10 points down.

Porte hasn't raced since the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January, but points he earned with his stage wins and overall victory at the Santos Tour Down Under last month still carry the day in the series standings.

The major changes to the rankings after the weekend's racing came for Rui Costa (UAE Emirates), who jumped into the rankings for the first time with his participation in the Abu Dhabi Tour, where he won stage 3 and took the overall win, landing in the rankings'  fifth spot behind McCarthy.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was ranked 17th after riding the Tour Down Under, moved up to the sixth spot after his runner-up result in Omloop behind BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet, who is currently eighth in the WorldTour rankings after Saturday's win, his only WorldTour race so far this season.

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) earned points with stage wins at the Tour Down Under and Abu Dhabi Tour and is currently seventh. Sunweb's Nikias Ardnet won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and is currently ninth, followed by Abu Dhabi overall runner-up Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) rounding out the top 10.

More WorldTour points will be up for grabs on Saturday at Strade Bianche and starting Sunday at the eight-day Paris-Nice. The 2017 Women's WorldTour starts Saturday at Strade Bianche.

 2017 WorldTour Rankings Top 10

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team672pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott422
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data395
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe385
5Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Emirates346
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe325
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott305
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team300
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb300
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin265

Team Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team (USA)1210pts
2Orica - Scott (Aus)1077
3Bora - Hansgrohe (Ger)923
4Team Sunweb (Ger)695
5UAE Abu Dhabi (UAE)654
6Team Katusha Alpecin (Swi)633
7Quick - Step Floors (Bel)578
8Trek - Segafredo (USA)558
9Team Dimension Data (RSA)483
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo (Ned)407
11Team Sky (GBr)379
12Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team (USA)359
13AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)331
14Lotto Soudal (Bel)315
15Astana Pro Team (Kaz)282
16Movistar Team (Spa)180
17Bahrain - Merida (Brn)114
18FDJ (Fra)68