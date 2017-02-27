Porte continues to lead WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rui Costa celebrating his overall victory at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With four 2017 WorldTour races in the books, Richie Porte (BMC Racing) continues to lead the 2017 rankings after last week's events at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Abu Dhabi Tour, carrying a 250-point lead over Estaban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and 297 points over Nathan Haas (Dimension Data). Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgohe) continues in fourth place, another 10 points down.

Porte hasn't raced since the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January, but points he earned with his stage wins and overall victory at the Santos Tour Down Under last month still carry the day in the series standings.

The major changes to the rankings after the weekend's racing came for Rui Costa (UAE Emirates), who jumped into the rankings for the first time with his participation in the Abu Dhabi Tour, where he won stage 3 and took the overall win, landing in the rankings' fifth spot behind McCarthy.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was ranked 17th after riding the Tour Down Under, moved up to the sixth spot after his runner-up result in Omloop behind BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet, who is currently eighth in the WorldTour rankings after Saturday's win, his only WorldTour race so far this season.

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) earned points with stage wins at the Tour Down Under and Abu Dhabi Tour and is currently seventh. Sunweb's Nikias Ardnet won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and is currently ninth, followed by Abu Dhabi overall runner-up Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) rounding out the top 10.

More WorldTour points will be up for grabs on Saturday at Strade Bianche and starting Sunday at the eight-day Paris-Nice. The 2017 Women's WorldTour starts Saturday at Strade Bianche.

2017 WorldTour Rankings Top 10

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 672 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 422 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 395 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 385 5 Rui Costa (Por) Team UAE Emirates 346 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 325 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 305 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 300 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 300 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 265