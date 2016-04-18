Pooley returns to Great Britain team for Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 5 Emma Pooley (England) took silver in the Commonwealth Games time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Emma Pooley of GB with her UK Sport helmet, interestingly mounted Garmin 500 and chainring mounted the opposite way (you can tell by the chain catcher peg) (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 4 of 5 The stage podium: Anna van der Breggen, Emma Pooley and Marianne Vos (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead caught and passed England teammate Emma Pooley to win Commonwealth Games gold. (Image credit: AFP)

British Cycling has confirmed that Olympic time trial silver medallist and 2010 world champion Emma Pooley will return to the Great Britain Cycling Team for the Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, lining her up for selection for the hilly time trial at the Rio Olympics.

Pooley will line-up in Great Britain colours alongside the current world champion Lizzie Armitstead and ride the 135km race, which takes place on Saturday 30th April, during the three-day men’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Pooley enjoyed a successful career in road racing before retiring from in 2014 and focused on long-distance triathlon and duathlon. Having been crowned as the long-distance duathlon world champion in both 2014 and 2015, Pooley is keen to make her cycling comeback while continuing her professional triathlon and biathlon career while based in Switzerland.

“I’m really looking forward to joining up with my Great Britain teammates for the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire race and I’m looking forward to racing on the road again,” she said in a statement from British Cycling.

"The Tour de Yorkshire race will be awesome because it's on the same course as the men's race, and Yorkshire has seen such amazing growth in cycling in the last few years. It looks like a great course.





“I’m looking forward to seeing Emma back in action for us at the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire – Emma is a phenomenal athlete and will be an asset to the team,” Sutton said.

“Emma has committed herself to training for the Olympic time trial event in Rio, and we appreciate and support the sacrifice she is making to be in the best possible shape for this event. The Olympic team will be selected at the end of June and announced in early July.”