Polti-Kometa opt for red and white rather than historic yellow and green animal colours

The return of Polti as a title sponsor in 2024 sparked hope from many for the return of their stand-out yellow and green animal print kit from the nineties. However a change of branding from the Italian household appliance company and the continued sponsorship from Kometa, has led to a more simple, if still a standout kit design.

Polti-Kometa revealed the new colours in a video of a boy wearing the original yellow and green Team Polti jersey as he dreams of racing for the team. Team managers Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso also showed off the new kit for 2024.

The team claimed the animal print design has been used ‘in a much more subtle way’ on the 2024 kit but is very difficult to see on the white jersey.

Polti-Kometa have opted for red shorts and a white jersey, with the Polti logo in a red block across the chest, and the Kometa logo in a green block just below it. Another sponsor Visit Malta is also on the front of the jersey, while former title sponsor Eolo is on the sleeves along with coffee brand Solo Caffè Monorigine.

The 2024 racing kit is made by Spanish brand Gsport after Gobik switched to work with Ineos Grenadiers.

Polti-Kometa is managed by Contador, his brother Francisco and Basso.

New signings for 2024 include Matteo Fabbro from Bora-Hansgrohe, Britain’s Paul Double from Human Powered Health and Jhonatan Restrepo from Gianni Savio’s GW Shimano-Sidermec team. Lorenzo Fortunato has moved to Astana Qazaqstan but Giro d’Italia stage winner Mattia Bais is again part of the team, alongside his brother Davide.

The ProTeam again hopes to secure a wild card invitation to the Giro d'Italia and other major races.