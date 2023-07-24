Historic sponsor Polti returns to pro cycling in 2024 with Basso and Contador’s team

Polti will become the title sponsor of Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador’s ProTeam in 2024, returning to the sport 17 years after success with Djamolidine Abdoujaparov, Richard Virenque, Ivan Gotti and Mirko Celestino between 1994 and 2000.

The Italian steam ironing and cleaning equipment brand will replace Eolo and Kometa as the team’s sponsors and allow team manager Ivan Basso to strengthen and internationalise the team’s roster. Polti will also become the title sponsor of the Under-23 and youth teams.

Polti is celebrating its 45th anniversary and decided to return to professional cycling. Full details of the team will be revealed in September but the standout Polti yellow, red and green colours could return to the peloton.

Team Polti will hope to secure a wild card invitation to the 2024 Giro d’Italia and other major races across Europe as Polti continues an international expansion in Benelux, Germany, the United Kingdom and northern Europe.

Basso and Contador had been searching for new title sponsors to keep their project alive, with a stage win at the Giro d’Italia by Davide Bais proving their worth.

Polti founder Franco Polti with Ivan Basso (Image credit: Polti)

"Not all sponsors are the same. Some sponsors give new life and write exciting new chapters in our lives,” Ivan Basso said when he confirmed the arrival of Polti as a title sponsor and began to work for a new future by immediately contacting rider agents and other partners.

“I’m proud that the Polti family has entrusted us with the responsibility and honour of following on from the unforgettable moments of cycling history of their past."

Alberto Contador created the team with Basso and his brother Fran when he ended his own professional career in 2017.

"It's great motivation and allows us to continue growing in the long term with a three-year agreement, and to already shape a great team for 2024. We can work according to our philosophy, step by step, applying our experience and values. We are confident that we can demonstrate all this on the road," the former Grand Tour winner said.

“It's great news that a company with Polti's tradition is returning to cycling and trusting our project. It's nice to see that a sponsor with such great heritage in professional cycling and which performed so well will be on our team's jersey.”

Franco Polti created the Vaporella steam iron for home use in 1978 and the company has grown ever since. It remains a family business based in Como, with Francesca Polti becoming the new President and CEO last summer. Polti was involved in other sports, including Basketball, but will return to professional cycling in 2024.

“Polti's return to cycling aims to represent this vision and create an authentic synergy of values with a cycling team that has a project capable of supporting Polti's objectives as a company that evolves and renews itself,” Francesca Polti said.

“My father is very passionate about this sport, he has always maintained a strong bond with the teams, the managers and with the riders. He is ready to support the team by treasuring his experience and the passion he has always had for cycling.”