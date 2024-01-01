Primoz Roglic shows off Bora-Hansgrohe kit for the first time

Image 1 of 10 Primoz Roglic shows of his new Bora-Hansgrohe kit. (Image credit: Primoz Roglic/Twitter) Primoz Roglic will target the Tour de France in 2024. (Image credit: Primoz Roglic/Twitter) Tao Geoghegan Hart in action in his Lidl-Trek kit. (Image credit: Ross Bell) Jonathan Milan (Image credit: Ross Bell) Tim Declercq joins from Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Steel City/Sam Needham) Mikel Landa in his new Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team / Wout Beel) American neo-pro Luke Lamperti has signed for Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team / Wout Beel) Urška Žigart, Mauro Schmid and Matilde Vitillo pose in the Jayco-Alula and Liv-Alula team kit for 2024 (Image credit: GreenEdge Cycling) Nairo Quintanan (Image credit: Movistar Team) Davide Formolo (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Primož Roglič was already spotted training aboard his new Specialized bike at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp last month, but the Slovenian has now been able to show off his new jersey for the first time after the calendar flipped into 2024.

After eight seasons and 74 victories in the yellow and black of Jumbo-Visma, Roglič has moved to Bora-Hansgrohe with the stated aim of completing a full set of Grand Tour victories by winning the Tour de France.

Roglič was among the riders to post their new kit on social media early on New Year’s Day, which marked the formal beginning of his tenure at Bora-Hansgrohe. The 34-year-old’s racing schedule is expected to be outlined at his team’s media day in Mallorca next week.

Tao Geoghegan Hart, who has swapped Ineos for Lidl-Trek in 2024, has also posed in his new kit for the first time. The Londoner, who crashed out of the Giro d’Italia in May, is expected to return to competition at the Volta ao Algarve, and the Tour de France will be the centrepiece of his season.

Soudal-QuickStep have also released images of new arrival Mikel Landa in the team kit. The Basque has joined the squad from Bahrain Victorious, and he is set to form a key part of Remco Evenepoel’s supporting cast at his Tour debut in July.

Elsewhere, Jayco-Alula and Liv-Alula revealed their new kits for 2024 on New Year’s Day, with the team describing the colours as “a dash of blue tones inspired from the Australian ocean, the Jayco blue jay bird and Giant Bicycles, to the red hot desert sands of the outback mixed in with hints of deep aubergine found in the AlUla night sky and Liv Cycling.”

Nairo Quintana's second spell at Movistar formally got underway on Monday, and the Colombian has been pictured in the team's 2024 kit. Davide Formolo is another notable new arrival at the Spanish squad in 2024, joining from UAE Team Emirates.