Pollack must forfeit two German track titles

Olaf Pollack (Team Volksbank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Olaf Pollack must forfeit the two German track championship titles he won in 2009. The German cycling federation announced the decision on Wednesday. Pollack has been suspended for two years on doping charges.

In an out-of-competition control in July 2009, Pollack tested positive for Epoetin-Delta, the active ingredient of Dynepo, a form of EPO. He has denied taking the drug or any other doping product.

The positive control was not announced until September 2009. In the meantime, Pollack had won the points and Madison titles at the German track championships, before announcing his retirement due to a detached retina.