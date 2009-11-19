Pollack's B-Sample also positive

Olaf Pollack (Team Volksbank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

German track rider Olaf Pollack's B sample is positive, the German Cycling Federation (Bund Deutscher Radfahrer, BDR) announced this afternoon. A procedure against the 35-year-old will now be opened, and he faces a two-year suspension if the charges are upheld.

The BDR announced the positive doping control in September, saying the results came from an out-of-competition test on July 6. The name of the substance for which he tested positive has not been released.

Pollack has ridden this year as an elite without contract. He has not ridden since mid-August due to a detached retina.

Pollack rode for Team Gerolsteiner from 2000 to 2004, before joining T-Mobile Team for two years. The sprinter wore the leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia in 2006. He then rode for the Continental Professional teams Wiesenhof-Felt and Volksbank for one year each. He has also been active in track racing. Last year he finished third in the Madison at the Los Angeles round of the World Cup.