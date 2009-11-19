Pollack to fight doping charges

Olaf Pollack (Team Volksbank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Olaf Pollack was stunned at the results of the B-sample of his doping control, and that the German cycling federation announced the results without consulting him. The Bund Deutscher Radfahrer announced Thursday afternoon that the B-sample confirmed the positive results of the July 6 out-of-competition doping control.

Pollack, 35, was present for three days at the opening and analysis of the B-sample, and said he could not believe the results announced today. The B-sample gave significantly different results from the A-sample.

The German sprinter said that he wanted to check into whether his intensive training had caused a negative influence on the results, or whether it was the result of medication he was taking for an eye and vision problem. He has since retired from the sport due to a detached retina.

In addition, Pollack said he was "disconcerted" at the BDR's announcement, since the Federation did not inform him beforehand or give him the opportunity to examine the results and prepare his own statement. "Obviously this is a reflection of the spirit of the times, to trample on athletes' rights with both feet. The headline is more important than the explanation," said his attorney, Marcus Hotze.

Although Pollack has ended his career, he will fight the test results. Pollack wore the leader's jersey in the Giro d'Italia in 2006 while reading for T-Mobile Team, but his greatest successes came on the track. He was on the 1999 World Champion team pursuit team and won the Olympic gold medal in that discipline in 2000.

