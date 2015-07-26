Police shoot at car breaking through Tour de France barriers

The Champs Elysees stage usually turns in front of the Arc de Triomphe and heads back, but in 2013 will go all the way around the traffic circle. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

French police opened fire on a car which attempted to break through security barriers around the Champs-Elysees Sunday morning. No one was injured and the car drove away. Police continue to search for the driver.

The Champs-Elysees in Paris will be the scene of the women’s race La Course and the final stage of the Tour de France later on Sunday.

At 8 a.m. a car crashed into another car, and then attempted to evade police, RTL reported. The driver then went to the Place de la Concorde, where workers were in the process of putting up security barriers. The police fired shots to stop the vehicle. No fire was returned and the car escaped capture.

Terrorism or any sort of attack on the Tour are not believed to be involved.