Pogacar to Evenepoel: 'Our battle will have to wait' after Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

By Laura Weislo
published

Two-time Tour de France champion says "shit happens" after breaking wrist

FERMO, ITALY - MARCH 11: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl White Best Young Rider Jersey aTadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Blue Leader Jersey during the 57th Tirreno-Adriatico 2022, Stage 5 a 155km stage from Sefro to Fermo 317m / #TirrenoAdriatico / #WorldTour / on March 11, 2022 in Fermo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the most hyped showdown of the 2023 season but ended before it even began when Tadej Pogačar crashed out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège before he could take on defending champion Remco Evenepoel.

While Pogačar was being diagnosed with two fractures in his left scaphoid and one to the lunate bone - both small bones in the wrist - Evenepoel stormed to victory with another long-range attack on the Côte de la Redoute before cementing his winning margin on the Cote de Cornémont.

Pogačar had been one of the two main favourites along with Evenepoel to win La Doyenne after claiming the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne.

Instead of duplicating Demi Vollering's feat of winning all three Ardennes Classics, Pogačar was out of the race after just 84 kilometres of racing.

After undergoing surgery on his hand, Pogačar posted an upbeat message to Instagram, congratulating Evenepoel and writing "our battle will wait until next time".

"Well, shit happens. I am lucky it just broken wrist, considering crazy crash that happened."

The crash happened before television cameras were filming so it is unclear exactly how it transpired but UAE Team Emirates suggested that EF Education-EasyPosts's Mikkel Honoré double-punctured and sparked the incident.

Pogačar expressed his condolences to the Dane. "I really wish the best recovery to @mikkelhonore who went down way harder than me."

"It’s hard to describe how happy I am, to receive such a support and help from all the fans, family, friend, @uae_team_emirates and especially hospital staff. I am truly amazed and so grateful for that. I hope to see you all really soon," he concluded.

