Poels back to training after Tour de France crash

Wout Poels has finally got back on his bike following horrific injuries suffered at the Tour de France.

The Vacansoleil-DCM rider was the most seriously injured in mass pile up on the sixth stage to Metz. Poels, 24, suffered a ruptured kidney and spleen, a bruised lung and three broken ribs. He was in intensive care in hospitals in both France and the Netherlands.

Earlier this week, Poels underwent minor surgery to have a tube linking his left kidney and bladder.

"Today I am made wireless!" he joked on Twitter.

On Wednesday, he was once again able to train following a long recovery.

"I have long looked forward", Poels told De Telegraaf. "This is very nice." The Dutchman recognised however, that he has a long way to go.

"I am again very bottom of the ladder," he continued. "Step by step, my doctors say I can get back to my old level."

He hopes to be back racing early next season.

"The Tour de France is in my mind. It would be nice to be able to participate at L'Alpe d'Huez."