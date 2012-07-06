Trending

Injury update: Wout Poels in a serious but stable condition

White jersey candidate abandons after stage six crash at the Tour

Image 1 of 5

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) is taken to hospital after crashing out of stage 6.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) crashed heavily on stage 6 and would be forced to abandon.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Wouter Poels and Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Poels is all smiles on the winner's rostrum

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage six of the Tour is one which many of the riders would happily forget. The mass pile-up which occurred inside the final 30km of the stage involved approximately 100 riders. Some were merely held-up by the riders sprawled across the road but others like Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) were not so lucky.

Poels had been sitting in 20th place at the completion of stage five but all of this hard work was undone in the high-speed crash. The 24-year-old was rushed to a local military hospital in Metz where his injuries were diagnosed with a ruptured spleen and kidney, bruised lungs and three broken ribs. This is the second year in a row that Poels has been forced to abandon the Tour due to injury.

A spokesperson for the Vaconsoleil-DCM said: "His condition is stable, we have learned from team doctor Peter Lagrou".

It’s another disappointment for Poels who had been touted as a potential winner of the young rider classification at the Tour. He proved his worth in the list of favourites after a top-20 finish at the Vuelta a Espana in 2011, highlighted by a second-place one the brutal stage to Angliru.

 

 