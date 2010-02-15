Podcast: The European season begins

Anne Gripper (Image credit: Shane Stokes)

Ciao faithful podcast listeners. With the European racing season now underway, we finally have something to talk about in Episode 38 of the Cyclingnews podcast.

This week, Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson and BikeRadar's Jeff Jones discuss all the racing from the Tour of Qatar, Mallorca Challenge and Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel, before looking ahead to the America’s biggest and most anticipated race: the Tour of California. Can Leipheimer win a fourth title? Can Rogers or Zabriskie stop him and can our editorial duo tell the difference between kilometres and miles?

Of course no podcast would be complete without a dose of doping news and this week Benson and Jones discuss Anne Gripper’s latest comments on amateur armchair sceptical experts and Rabobank’s men in orange releasing test data.

Finally we pay tribute to the late Franco Ballerini, who sadly died last week in a rally car accident. Ballerini was a true gent within cycling, illustrated by the number of friends, family and fans who turned out for his funeral last week. On the bike Ballerini won Roubaix twice and after he retired he united a broken Italian team, leading them to multiple world titles and Olympic success. He’ll be sorely missed and CN and BRD would like to wish his family their condolences. Thanks for the memories, Franco.

