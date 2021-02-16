POC launches solar-powered Omne Eternal helmet

Seamless portable energy remains a fantasy concept to most but a Swedish collaboration, between POC and Exeger, is making it a reality.

POC is known for its best road bike helmets and dedication to innovative cycling safety solutions and with a revolutionary enabling material from Exeger, it wants to make riders more visible – all of the time.

This new helmet might look like a familiar POC design, it features a very advanced material fusion, using Exeger’s Powerfoyle.

For industrial designers at POC, the product destiny was to create a helmet that would render the rider visible at all times, without the bother of recharging. Or annoying cables.

Powerfoyle presented the solution. This is a breakthrough material, with some extraordinary properties. It can absorb energy from both ambient and indoor light sources, using photosynthetic principles.

Image 1 of 3 The new helmet only requires an hour of light exposure per day to remain charged (Image credit: POC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: POC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: POC)

It never runs out

What Exeger’s Powerfoyle offers POC, was the fulfilment of its commitment to produce the safest helmets, with smart technologies.

The POC Omne Eternal has an integrated rear light that has no switch. It always flashes. Powering this light are Powerfoyle solar elements which are part of the Omne Eternal’s structure and the efficiency claims are incredible.

This new helmet only requires an hour of light exposure per day, to remain robustly charged. And that light source can even be something as faint as a candle.

Unlike traditional solar technologies, Powerfoyle is immensely sensitive and capable of harvesting energy with great success, from indoor light sources. This is crucial for commuter cyclists, especially in wintertime.

Jonas Sjögren, POC’s CEO, is understandably excited about the company’s new offering. “Our focus has been to provide riders with enhanced safety and a seamless user experience. Simply placing the helmet on the head will automatically activate the technology, enhancing safety without ever needing to think about it.

POC will be marketing the Omne Eternal at €250.