Platt, Schneitter wrap up seasons with Langkawi victories

Image 1 of 2 Race leader Karl Platt (Team Bulls) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 2 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

The second edition of the Langkawi International Mountainbike Challenge (LIMBC) drew to a close this weekend. After five days of off-road stage race action, top-ranked riders Karl Platt and Nathalie Schneitter took home the men's elite and women's elite titles respectively.

German rider Platt of Team Bulls was a dominant force in the elite men's race, winning stage 2 and stage 4 as well as the king of the hill prize. He never finished outside the top three throughout the entire event on his way to taking home the top prize of US$16,450.

Platt would like to return to LIMBC next year if the race does not clash with his other commitments. "It's nice to win something this year, as I've finished either as runner-up or third place in most of the events I took part this season. Langkawi has an interesting and unique landscape that challenges avid mountain bikers. I hope to be able to come again in the future," said Platt.

Overall men's elite runner-up, Burry Stander (Specialized) of South Africa, was happy with the smooth organisation of the race.

"I wish to give credit to the organisers for coming up with interesting and unique singletrack course. The humidity and heat aside, the organisation was professionally done. I would definitely recommend this race to my friends," said Stander.

Top women's finisher Schneitter of Colnago Farbe Sudtirol, who won four of the five stages, held on to the possibility of defending her title next year. "Next season my schedule is already decided up until May and after that, we will see whether Langkawi can fit into my plans. I would love to come again and defend my title," said Schneitter. Her performance earned her a total of US$8,610.

In the local category, Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi, former road cyclist-turned-off road specialist and riding for Amaniz Cycling Team, emerged winner, finishing as the top local rider and 20th overall in the men's elite.

Kedah's Masziyaton Mohd Radzi finished a creditable eighth in the women's elite, 1:02:35 behind leader Schneitter, to take the top spot in the local women's category.

Speaking at the closing dinner sponsored by Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) and attended by sponsors, related government agencies, officials and riders, race organiser Datuk Abdul Malik Mydin thanked everyone involved.

"We hope to make the third edition next year a bigger affair which will draw greater participation from the international mountain bike community," he said.

At the final awards dinner, three Langkawi-based welfare homes, namely Rumah Nur Kasih, Pusat Pemulihan Daerah Langkawi and Rumah Anak Yatim Wan Tok Rendong, accepted a donation of RM6,000 in cash from race organizers. In addition, children of the welfare homes who had shown excellent results in academic, sports as well as self-development, also received bicycles and electronic gadgets.