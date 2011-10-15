Stander bound for Langkawi

Burry Stander is interviewed after pre-race (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Burry Stander (Specialized) is heading to Malaysia to race the 2011 Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge (LIMBC) next week. His participation was confirmed on Friday by organizer Datuk Abdul Malik Mydin.

Ranked sixth in the world in the UCI cross country standings, Stander is a podium contender for the race, which begins on Tuesday, October 18.

The 24-year-old, who finished 15th in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, bagged the Cape Epic title, the African championship and the South African national championship earlier this year.

Stander is known for his aggressive style, technical skills and climbing prowess that brought him the bronze medal in the UCI World Championship in Quebec, Canada, last year and the UCI Under 23 World Championship in 2009.

Stander joins several other top mountain bikers who are competing in the LIMBC including Germany's three-time Cape Epic champion Karl Platt and France's former European champion Thomas Dietsch.

In addition to the mountain bikers, a few road pros will be on the start line including Chris Froome (Sky), the runner up at the most recent Vuelta a Espana, and Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma Lotto).

LIMBC will run from October 18-23 and features five stages.

