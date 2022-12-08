Plantur-Pura switches identity to Fenix-Deceuninck for 2023

Belgian Continental women's team Plantur-Pura will be sporting a new identity for 2023 when they race under the banner of Fenix-Deceuninck.

The team, a sister squad of Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck men's team, will take on the same secondary title sponsor, with the name of Belgian window and door company appearing on their kit.

Fenix, an Italian company which supplies materials for interior design, was formerly a secondary title sponsor of the men's squad and steps up to take over lead title sponsorship.

Along with their new look, which will be seen at late-season cyclocross races around Europe from January 1, the Fenix-Deceuninck team will be hoping to take a step up to the Women's WorldTour for 2023.

The team are among the leading candidates to win the 15th spot in the top division having already applied for the place.

"We applied for it, and we have the opportunity; the standings and the points are looking good," directeur sportif Kris Wouters told Cyclingnews in September.

They'll face competition from AG Insurance-NXTG, the QuickStep sister team which boasts big-name signing Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio for 2023. However, Plantur-Pura are the top-ranked Continental squad in the running and are favourites to move up.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Yara Kastelijn, Julie De Wilde, and Julie Van der Velde are among the major riders heading up the team roster next season, while Sophie Wright (UAE Team ADQ), Evy Kuijpers (Human Powered Health), and Greta Maturano (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) head up the list of incoming transfers.

"Deceuninck also extends its partnership with the men's team as title sponsor. Just like Alpecin, Canyon and Zwift," team manager Christoph Roodhooft told Het Nieuwsblad.

Stefano Mion, CEO of Arpa Industriale, the parent company of Fenix, said, "We want to support the growth of women's cycling. This is a team that doesn't rely solely on talent but strives for a high level through dedication and hard work, just like Fenix."