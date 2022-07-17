Pidcock cools down in fountain after extreme heat of Tour de France

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) jumped into a fountain to cool down after the finish of the 202.5km stage through a heatwave to Carcassonne, risking a fine from local police but quickly managing to reduce his core body temperature after four and half hours of racing at close to 38C (100F).

Ineos Grenadiers have been providing ice-baths for riders post stage but Pidcock took things into his own hands after the stage.

The young British rider doused himself with cold water and put on an ice-vest like his teammates as they discussed the stage outside the team bus but that was not enough. He then stripped down to his bib shorts and headed towards the fountain, the British team capturing the moment and posting a video on social media.

Pidcock climbed over the barriers to reach the fountain, thanked a spectator who congratulated him on his stage victory at L’Alpe d’Huez and then climbed into the low water of the fountain. He then spent time under different water jets, cooling off and washing off the sweat of the day, before returning to the Ineos Grenadiers team bus.

Climbing into public fountains is forbidden across Europe but Pidcock managed to cool down before any local police and officials noticed.

The 22-year-old Yorkshireman is one of the revelations of the Tour de France after already showing his talents in mountain biking, cyclocross and road racing. He won the stage to L’Alpe d’huez after crossing to the break of the day with a dare devil descent of the Col du Galibier where he exceeded 100km/h.

As the Tour de France enjoys a third rest day in Carcassonne on Monday, Pidcock is ninth overall, 8:49 down on leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).