Armstrong to end international career in Australia

Lance Armstrong with fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lance Armstrong has revealed he’ll contest one final race outside of the United States of America before re-entering retirement, with the announcement he’ll compete at January’s Tour Down Under. Armstrong, who is one of several people named in doping claims by Floyd Landis that are the subject of US federal investigators, hasn’t competed since July’s Tour de France.

“I’m excited to be competing in my last professional ride outside the US at the Santos Tour Down Under,” he said. “It will be my third time to the event, and I’m sure I will enjoy it as much as I have the first two times.

“I will never forget the reception we received in Adelaide when we kicked off the LIVESTRONG global campaign,” he added. “I look forward to racing and also checking in on the progress in South Australia.”

Tour Down Under hosted Armstrong’s return to professional cycling in 2009, four years after his retirement from the sport after winning the 2005 Tour de France.

South Australian Premier Mike Rann announced Armstrong’s return to Tour Down Under at a Bicycle SA ride with Stuart O’Grady today. The UCI ProTour race will be held from January 16-23, 2011.

“This is an amazing opportunity for cycling fans across the globe to head to Adelaide and be part of history as Lance competes in his farewell ride as a professional on international soil,” Rann said. “Lance is a true hero of the sport and we are delighted he has chosen to compete again in South Australia and make his international farewell here.”