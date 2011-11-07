Photo gallery: Lampre-ISD at the Mapei Center

Italian team put through their paces at high tech training base
With the 2012 season now getting ever closer, Italian team Lampre-ISD have attempted to get an early advantage over their rivals by sending some of their athletes to the sports lab at the state-of-the-art Mapei Center at Castellanza in the Italian Alps.
In the past the center's facilities have been favoured by the likes of 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans and dual Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso. Lampre-ISD sent their athletes there on Thursday and Friday of last week for medical examinations and an evaluation of their general conditioning before they start serious preseason training ahead of their assault on the 2012 UCI Pro Tour.
