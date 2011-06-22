Mapei extends sponsorship of UCI road world championships

2011 world champion Thor Hushovd of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced a new sponsoring contract with the Italian company Mapei for the 2011, 2012 and 2013 road world championships.

The construction materials will have a higher profile during the championships and has also agreed to a partnership between the Mapei Sport Research Centre and the World Cycling Centre (the UCI’s training centre). Mapei will also participate in the UCI “reCycling” programme and make a scientific contribution to the UCI Forum which will be organised for the first time in November 2012.

Mapei sponsored the world 2008, 2009 and 2010 road world championships and other UCI events. Between 1993 and 2002 the Mapei sponsored a major professional men’s team, achieving huge success, especially in the spring Classics. After ending its team sponsorship, Mapei created its own medical and physiological testing centre near Varese under the guidance of the late Professor Aldo Sassi.

UCI president Pat McQuaid welcomed this new backing from Mapei.

“I would like to thank Mapei. Its commitment to cycling over the last twenty years has contributed to the growth of our sport, of which it is one of the most faithful sponsors,” he said in a press release.

“Under its President and Director, Mr Giorgio Squinzi, who is a true cycling lover, Mapei has multiplied its initiatives for our sport, often demonstrating great inventiveness, not only in Italy but on an international scale.”

Dr. Giorgio Squinzi said, the president of Mapei said: “Mapei is proud to participate this year and the following years as main sponsor of the road world championships. This strengthens our long relationship with cycling, which comes from the sharing of the same values: hard work, will and passion, as well as the knowledge that every victory is the result of conscientious planning and constant teamwork.”

“This passion, handed down from my father, is also related to our activity: our products and technologies have contributed to the construction of the most important sport facilities in the world.”

