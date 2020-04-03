Philippe Gilbert wins 2017 Tour of Flanders - Video
By Cyclingnews
Watch the final 145km of the thrilling race
Belgian Philippe Gilbert proved again in 2017 that he was back to peak form when he claimed that year's Tour of Flanders, leaving just Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo as the final cycling Monumnets to pick. (He'd eventually add Roubaix in 2019 - ed.)
Gilbert, resplendent in the Belgian champion's jersey and riding for Belgian powerhouse team Quick-Step Floors, soloed across the line in Oudenaarde after dispatching Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) from a select final group.
