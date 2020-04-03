Philippe Gilbert wins 2017 Tour of Flanders - Video

Belgian Philippe Gilbert proved again in 2017 that he was back to peak form when he claimed that year's Tour of Flanders, leaving just Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo as the final cycling Monumnets to pick. (He'd eventually add Roubaix in 2019 - ed.)

Gilbert, resplendent in the Belgian champion's jersey and riding for Belgian powerhouse team Quick-Step Floors, soloed across the line in Oudenaarde after dispatching Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) from a select final group.