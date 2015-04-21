Philadelphia International Cycling Classic teams announced

Image 1 of 5 The peloton heads into the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: Marco Quezada) Image 2 of 5 The front of the field gets strung out as they bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 3 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) points to the sky and holds his hand over his chest as his wife always tells him to race with his heart (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 4 of 5 Robin Carpenter attacks the final climb. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 5 Alex Rasmussen (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)

The organisers of the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic have announced 24 teams will contest the 173km race on June 7. The race, which finishes at the top of The Wall and features the infamous 17% Manayunk Wall has been won by Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) for the last two years. In 2015, the women's edition of the race has been elevated to World Cup status with the men's race retaining a 1.2 ranking.

They will race over 110-miles (173 km) and complete 9 laps of the course with a spectacular finish at the top of The Wall. The one-day competition is a dynamic and selective course best known for the intense elevation on the 17% Manayunk Wall, the most historical climb in U.S. cycling history.

"Philly is hands down one of my favourite races of the year," said Reijnen. "The fans, the city, and the course all make it one of the most special races on the calendar. Returning to attempt a third win on the infamous Manayunk Wall will be a challenge but one myself and the team are looking forward to. Philly is an iconic American race and to have my name in the record books would be a great honour."

Reijnen won't be the only former winner on the start line with 2011 winner Alex Rasmussen confirmed with his Team Trefor-Blue Water team which is one of several international teams invited to the race. While the majority of teams are from the America's, it is once again a 'global' peloton which will line up with teams from Australia, Spain and Ukraine also invited.

However for Hincapie Racing Team's Robin Carpenter, it is a thoroughly local affair as he explained.

"I'm always excited for this race, and this year I'm making it more of priority on my racing calendar than in years past," said Carpenter. "I think that the finish in Manayunk really highlights the relationship between the neighbourhood and the race; both have grown together and the race has really played a big part in the development of Manayunk and its culture."

In previous years, the race has also been won by the likes of Greg Le Mond and André Greipel with Eric Heiden the first rider to claim victory 30 years ago this year.

2015 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic men's teams:

• Airgas Safeway – (USA)

• AMORE & VITA Selle SMP – (Ukraine)

• Astellas Cycling Team – (USA)

• Caja Rural – Seguros RGA – (Spain)

• Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes – (USA)

• Drapac Professional Cycling – (Australia)

• Garneau – Quebecor – (Canada)

• H&R Block Pro Cycling Team – (Canada)

• Hincapie Racing Team – (USA)

• In Cycle Cannondale – (Puerto Rico)

• IRT Racing – (USA)

• Jamis – Haagens Berman p/b Sutter Home – (USA)

• Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b MAXXIS – (USA)

• Jet Fuel Cycling – (Canada)

• Lupus Racing Team – (USA)

• Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies – (USA)

• Ride with Rendall – (Canada)

• Silber Pro Cycling – (Canada)

• Team Budget Forklifts – (Australia)

• Team Novo Nordisk – (USA)

• Team SmartStop – (USA)

• Team Trefor-Blue Water – (Denmark)

• UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling – (USA)

• Velo Select Racing Team – (Canada)