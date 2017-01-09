Peters steps down from Team Sky and returns to the SEG Academy

Image 1 of 5 Alex Peters (Team Sky) smiles ahead of the RideLondon start Image 2 of 5 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Alex Peters will leave Team Sky and return to his former Continental-ranked team SEG Racing Academy for 2017, the British team announced on Monday. The 22-year-old rode for Team Sky last season and had a contract for this year but has preferred to take a temporary step back in his racing career due to some personal issues.

“I’ve had a tough time recently and struggled with some personal issues that have made it difficult for me to give the team, and my cycling career, my full commitment,” Peters said on the Team Sky Facebook page. “Having spoken to the team and those around me, we’ve agreed together that I will return to the SEG Racing Academy."

“I do feel like I will be making a step back to make strides forward. I’ve learned an enormous amount and I’m keen to succeed as a cyclist over the long term at the top level. I’m looking forward to continuing my development."

“I would like to thank everyone at Team Sky for their support.”

Peters indicated he plans to return to highest level as soon as possible.

“I’m sure it’s the right decision to continue my development at SEG Racing Academy. I’ve got a book full of learning points to work on and can’t wait to make the necessary progress to succeed and come back to the highest level," he said in a statement from the SEG Racing Academy.

"I learned a lot during my time with Team Sky, I feel proud to have been part of the organisation and it gives me a great boost to know Team Sky will follow my development closely. I would like to thank everyone in the team for their help and trust and look forward to seeing them again at the races this season.”

The SEG Racing Academy welcomed Peter's return.

“He was our first graduate in 2015, moving up to Team Sky after just half a season with us, during which he showed an immense talent”, said SEG Racing Academy Manager Bart van Haaren.

“We are a development institution. Having supported Alex through his first professional season, we also recognised the problems he struggled with. Therefore, we are happy to welcome him back to the academy and help him be ready to step up again.”

Peters rode for the British team Madison-Genesis in 2013-2014 before signing with SEG in 2015. He rode as a trainee with Team Sky the end of the 2015 season before signing the two-year contract with the WorldTour team. His best individual result with Team Sky was sixth in the 2016 Japan Cup.