Froome, Thomas, Poels, Rosa show off Team Sky colours for 2017 - Gallery
2017 line-up wears new kit
Team Sky is the latest squad to publish photos of their riders wearing their 2017 jerseys, including Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Wout Poels and new signings Kenny Elissonde and Diego Rosa.
The British outfit will be wearing Castelli kit this season after switching to the Italian brand from Rapha over the winter. The jersey was originally unveiled at the start of November and features a dash and dot pattern similar to Morse Code, which depicts some of the team’s victories since their inception in 2010.
Froome is once again the team’s overarching leader as he aims for a fourth Tour de France title. Thomas and Poels will be there to support him while Liège-Bastgone-Liège champion Poels also heads to the Ardennes in search of another Monument win. Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard head the cobbled Classics squad once again this season. Mikel Landa had a disappointing debut season in Team Sky colours but hopes to find better fortunes at the Giro d’Italia this time around.
Elissonde and Rosa have come on-board this season and will be a big boost in the mountains. Other new signings include track stars Owain Doull and Jon Dibben, as well as Tao Geoghegan Hart and Lukasz Wisniowski.
