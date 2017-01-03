Trending

Froome, Thomas, Poels, Rosa show off Team Sky colours for 2017 - Gallery

2017 line-up wears new kit

Image 1 of 19

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 2 of 19

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 3 of 19

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 4 of 19

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sku)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 5 of 19

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 6 of 19

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 7 of 19

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 8 of 19

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 9 of 19

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 10 of 19

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 11 of 19

Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 12 of 19

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 13 of 19

Jon Dibben (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 14 of 19

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 15 of 19

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 16 of 19

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 17 of 19

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 18 of 19

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 19 of 19

The jersey maintains the black and blue colour scheme

(Image credit: Castelli)

Team Sky is the latest squad to publish photos of their riders wearing their 2017 jerseys, including Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Wout Poels and new signings Kenny Elissonde and Diego Rosa.

The British outfit will be wearing Castelli kit this season after switching to the Italian brand from Rapha over the winter. The jersey was originally unveiled at the start of November and features a dash and dot pattern similar to Morse Code, which depicts some of the team’s victories since their inception in 2010.

Froome is once again the team’s overarching leader as he aims for a fourth Tour de France title. Thomas and Poels will be there to support him while Liège-Bastgone-Liège champion Poels also heads to the Ardennes in search of another Monument win. Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard head the cobbled Classics squad once again this season. Mikel Landa had a disappointing debut season in Team Sky colours but hopes to find better fortunes at the Giro d’Italia this time around.

Elissonde and Rosa have come on-board this season and will be a big boost in the mountains. Other new signings include track stars Owain Doull and Jon Dibben, as well as Tao Geoghegan Hart and Lukasz Wisniowski.