Peter Sagan's Worlds bid hit by illness
Defending champion skips TTT as he recovers for road race
Peter Sagan will not ride the team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday and will now only travel to Bergen for the road race next Friday after falling ill on his return to Europe following the WorldTour races in Canada.
Sagan travelled back to Europe last Monday after several weeks of altitude training and after racing the Grand Prix de Quebec and then Sunday's Grand Prix de Montreal. The 2015 and 2016 world champion showed he is on form for a possible third consecutive world title by winning in Quebec.
However, his build-up for Bergen hit a problem when he returned home.
