The 100 wins of Peter Sagan - Gallery

With his win in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) joins the elite ranks as one of only a handful of riders to mark one hundred professional road victories and earns himself a place alongside the likes of Eddy Merckx, Sean Kelly and Tom Boonen in the history books.

Only a select group of cyclists from each generation can claim the feat, with Sagan joining Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the current peloton.

The 27-year-old Slovakian already has two world championships titles, a Tour of Flanders victory and eight Tour de France stages in his first eight seasons as a professional.

As well as the headline victories, Sagan has also achieved five national road titles, a national time trial title and five Tour de France green jerseys. Various general classification victories also pepper the outgoing rider’s palmares.

Currently in his prime, Sagan is a favourite in an array of race scenarios, and his winning streak doesn’t look set to stop anytime soon.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a look at just some of the outgoing Slovakian’s career so far.

Below is a list of each of Peter Sagan’s victories so far in the Slovakian’s career.

Congrats to @petosagan on his 100th pro win! Honored to have played a part in 56 of those victories. #osmopower #gpcqm #feelgreatbegreat pic.twitter.com/FBKzh9qHqP

2010 (5) - Liquigas-Doimo



2 stages at Paris-Nice

Stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

2x stages at Tour of California

2011 (15) - Liquigas-Cannondale



3x stages at Giro di Sardegna

Giro di Sardegna overall

Stage 5 at Tour of California

2x stages at Tour de Suisse

Slovakian National Road Championships, road race

2x stages at Tour de Pologne

Tour de Pologne overall

3x stages at Vuelta a Espana

Gran Premio Industria e Commercio di Prato

2012 (16) - Liquigas-Cannondale



Stage 2 at Tour of Oman

Stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

5x stages at Tour of California

4x stages at Tour de Suisse

Slovakian National Road Championships, road race

3x stages at Tour de France

2013 (22) - Cannondale

2x stages at Tour of Oman

Gran Premio Citta dii Camaiore

2x stages at Tirreno-Adriatico

Gent-Wevelgem

Stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Brabantse Pijl

2x stages at Tour of California

2x stages at Tour de Suisse

Slovakian National Road Championships, road race

Stage 7 at Tour de France

4x stages at USA Pro Cycling Challenge

3x stages at Tour of Alberta

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

2014 (7) - Cannondale

Stage 4 at Tour of Oman

Stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

E3 Harelbeke

Stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Stage 7 at Tour of California

Stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

Slovakian National Road Championships, road race

2015 (10) - Tinkoff-Saxo

Stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

2x stages at Tour of California

Tour of California overall

2x stages at Tour de Suisse

Slovakian National Road Championships, time trial

Slovakian National Road Championships, road race

Stage 3 at Vuelta a Espana

UCI Road World Championships, road race

2016 (14) - Tinkoff

Gent-Wevelgem

Tour of Flanders

2x stages at Tour of California

2x stages at Tour de Suisse

3x stages at Tour de France

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

UEC European Road Championships, road race

2x stages at Eneco Tour

UCI Road World Championships, road race

2017 (11) - Bora-Hansgrohe