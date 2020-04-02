Re-live the last 160km of Peter Sagan's 2016 Tour of Flanders victory - Video

Peter Sagan had to wait until 2016 to win his first Monument, but he did it with panache in the rainbow jersey at the 2016 Tour of Flanders.

The Slovakian distanced Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) from a final select group before soloing across the line in Oudenaarde.

Riding for Tinkoff at the time and wearing the rainbow stripes he’d won for the first time in Richmond, Virginia, in the US the year before, Sagan rode a smart, tactical race to take the win just a week after winning Gent-Wevelgem.

On the Oude Kwaremont, with 17.5km to go, he punched clear of the select lead group with Vanmarcke and then left the Belgian for dead on the fearsome slopes of the Paterberg.

Cancellara had launched a counter-attack on the Kwaremont but, despite catching Vanmarcke, was powerless to prevent Sagan sealing a memorable victory.

Watch how it all unfolded in the video above.