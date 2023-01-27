Peter Sagan to retire from WorldTour at end of season, targets MTB at Paris Olympics

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies ) on the podium after stage 4 at Vuelta a San Juan after coming second on the stage

Peter Sagan has announced that 2023 will be his final season as a professional rider on the road. Speaking at a press conference in San Juan on Thursday evening, Sagan confirmed that he would not compete in WorldTour races after this season, but that he would ride the mountain bike event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I would like to say the moment has arrived,” Sagan said. “I decided I would like to finish this season as a rider in WorldTour races. I would like to prepare for the Olympic Games in mountain bike.”

The announcement came as Sagan marked his 33rd birthday at a reception at the Villicum motor racing circuit. The Slovakian is in the second season of a two-year contract at TotalEnergies, and he indicated that he would ride a familiar programme of races in 2023, including the Spring Classics and the Tour de France.

A professional since 2011, Sagan has claimed 121 career victories, including the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and three successive World Championships from 2015 to 2017. He has also carried the Tour de France green jersey to Paris a record seven times.

“I always said I would like to finish my career on the mountain bike, because I started my career on the mountain bike,” Sagan said. “It gives me some pleasure at the end of my career because I’m doing something I really enjoy.

“It’s important for me to spend time with my son Marlon and to see life from different angles, and not just as a cyclist. It was never my dream to race or to be a professional rider until 40 or 50. I think it’s time now. And if I am going to be able to finish my career in Paris at the Olympics Games, that’s going to be something nice for me.”



