Peter Sagan into first place on WorldTour rankings after Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 5 World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde with the 2018 GP Miguel Indurain trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) riding the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium after winning Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With sixth place at the Tour of Flanders, world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe has moved top of the WorldTour rankings for the first time in season 2018.

Sagan now has 1126 points to his name and overtakes Alejandro Valverde who remains on 1079 points after skipping Tour of Flanders. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) has jumped into third place with 986 points while Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra is fourth with 972 points.

In the team rankings, QuickStep-Floors continues to lead with an increased tally of 4588 points. Mitchelton-Scott are second on 3154.99 points with BMC third on 2765.99 points. At the bottom end of the 18 teams are Katusha-Alpecin on 667 points.

A number of riders made a big leap up the standings after De Ronde, including Mads Pedersen who improved 51 places to 19th. Terpstra improved by 12 places with Phillipe Gilbert moving up eight places into seventh place. Michael Andersen moved up 11 places and is now 13th overall.

With 13 WorldTour events now raced and won in 2018, 311 riders have scored points. QuickStep-Floors has 20 riders with WorldTour points thus far in the season while Team Sky has 22 riders to have scored points. At UAE Team Emirates, only 12 riders have scored WorldTour points in the 2018 season.

The WorldTour rankings will next be updated after the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and Paris-Roubaix with 400 and 500 points respectively for the winners.

WorldTour rankings - April 1

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1126 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1079 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 986 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 972 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 861.57 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 827 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 820 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 817 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 760 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 745 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 710 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 678.57 13 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 657 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 633.43 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 625 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 590 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 549.57 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 530 19 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 520 20 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 500 21 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 497 22 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 460 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 453.57 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 400 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 395 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 389 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 379 28 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 368 29 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 365 30 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 356