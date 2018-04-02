Trending

Peter Sagan into first place on WorldTour rankings after Tour of Flanders

World champion moves ahead of Alejandro Valverde

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the move

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde with the 2018 GP Miguel Indurain trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) riding the cobbles

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium after winning Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With sixth place at the Tour of Flanders, world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe has moved top of the WorldTour rankings for the first time in season 2018.

Sagan now has 1126 points to his name and overtakes Alejandro Valverde who remains on 1079 points after skipping Tour of Flanders. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) has jumped into third place with 986 points while Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra is fourth with 972 points.

In the team rankings, QuickStep-Floors continues to lead with an increased tally of 4588 points. Mitchelton-Scott are second on 3154.99 points with BMC third on 2765.99 points. At the bottom end of the 18 teams are Katusha-Alpecin on 667 points.

A number of riders made a big leap up the standings after De Ronde, including Mads Pedersen who improved 51 places to 19th. Terpstra improved by 12 places with Phillipe Gilbert moving up eight places into seventh place. Michael Andersen moved up 11 places and is now 13th overall.

With 13 WorldTour events now raced and won in 2018, 311 riders have scored points. QuickStep-Floors has 20 riders with WorldTour points thus far in the season while Team Sky has 22 riders to have scored points. At UAE Team Emirates, only 12 riders have scored WorldTour points in the 2018 season.

The WorldTour rankings will next be updated after the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and Paris-Roubaix with 400 and 500 points respectively for the winners.

WorldTour rankings - April 1

1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1126pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1079
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal986
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors972
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott861.57
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ827
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors820
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors817
9Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott760
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team745
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo710
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team678.57
13Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team657
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky633.43
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale625
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida590
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott549.57
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors530
19Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo520
20Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida500
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale497
22Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team460
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team453.57
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors400
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates395
26Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors389
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates379
28Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale368
29Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida365
30Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe356

Teams
1Quick-Step Floors4588pts
2Mitchelton-Scott3154.99
3BMC Racing Team2765.99
4Movistar Team2728
5Bora-Hansgrohe2547
6Team Sky2244.01
7Bahrain-Merida2159
8Lotto Soudal1942
9Astana Pro Team1769
10Trek-Segafredo1707
11AG2R La Mondiale1698
12Team Sunweb1396
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1258
14Groupama - FDJ1171
15LottoNL-Jumbo1144
16UAE Team Emirates1097
17Dimension Data928
18Katusha-Alpecin667