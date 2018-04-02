Peter Sagan into first place on WorldTour rankings after Tour of Flanders
World champion moves ahead of Alejandro Valverde
With sixth place at the Tour of Flanders, world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe has moved top of the WorldTour rankings for the first time in season 2018.
Sagan now has 1126 points to his name and overtakes Alejandro Valverde who remains on 1079 points after skipping Tour of Flanders. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) has jumped into third place with 986 points while Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra is fourth with 972 points.
In the team rankings, QuickStep-Floors continues to lead with an increased tally of 4588 points. Mitchelton-Scott are second on 3154.99 points with BMC third on 2765.99 points. At the bottom end of the 18 teams are Katusha-Alpecin on 667 points.
A number of riders made a big leap up the standings after De Ronde, including Mads Pedersen who improved 51 places to 19th. Terpstra improved by 12 places with Phillipe Gilbert moving up eight places into seventh place. Michael Andersen moved up 11 places and is now 13th overall.
With 13 WorldTour events now raced and won in 2018, 311 riders have scored points. QuickStep-Floors has 20 riders with WorldTour points thus far in the season while Team Sky has 22 riders to have scored points. At UAE Team Emirates, only 12 riders have scored WorldTour points in the 2018 season.
The WorldTour rankings will next be updated after the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and Paris-Roubaix with 400 and 500 points respectively for the winners.
WorldTour rankings - April 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1126
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1079
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|986
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|972
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|861.57
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|827
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|820
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|817
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|760
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|745
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|710
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|678.57
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|657
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|633.43
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|625
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|590
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|549.57
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|530
|19
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|520
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|500
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|497
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|460
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|453.57
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|400
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|395
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|389
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|379
|28
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|368
|29
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|365
|30
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|356
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|4588
|pts
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3154.99
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|2765.99
|4
|Movistar Team
|2728
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2547
|6
|Team Sky
|2244.01
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|2159
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|1942
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|1769
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|1707
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1698
|12
|Team Sunweb
|1396
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1258
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|1171
|15
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|1144
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|1097
|17
|Dimension Data
|928
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|667
