Peter Sagan at Flanders and Roubaix 2019 - Video

Peter Sagan headed into cycling's 2019 'Holy Week' – the eight days in early April that host the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix on consecutive Sundays – with his Bora-Hansgrohe team ready to defend his 2018 win at Roubaix and try to recapture his 2016 Flanders title.

Things didn't work out as planned for the Slovakian, but certainly not for lack of trying. Sagan finished a disappointing 11th at Flanders and fifth at Paris-Roubaix.

In this video from inCycle, the crew follows Sagan and his teammates, such as loyal domestique Daniel Oss, as they prepare and recover between races. Get an insight into what the pros do when they've got two big targets just a week apart, and watch as they try to overcome the disappointment of one missed target in order to fully focus on the next. Watch the video to find out how the three-time world champion and his teammates coped last season.

Video content created by inCycle. More videos at https://www.youtube.com/user/inCycleTV