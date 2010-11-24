Pegasus Sports signs Denis, Avery and Lapthorne

Image 1 of 3 This will be good: Rohan Dennis gives the thumbs-up for Australia prior to racing in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 3 The crowd in Buninyong celebrate with Darren Lapthorne (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 3 Clinton Avery winning in 2007 (Image credit: Michael Jacques)

The Pegasus Sports team today announced the signing of Australians Rohan Denis and Darren Lapthorne and New Zealander Clinton Robert Avery to the squad for 2011.

Denis, 20, comes from Team Jayco – Skins as the U23 time trial national champion and world champion in the team pursuit. He also claimed the overall victory and two stages at the Tour of Geelong.

Avery, 22, rode this season as a trainee for Team RadioShack. A former national mountain bike champion in cross-country, he has two U23 titles on the road. His victories this year include the Vlaamse Pijl Harelbeke as well as the GP Stad Roeselare.

Lapthorne, 27, was the 2007 national road champion. He rode the past two seasons with Rapha Condor.

The trio will join veterans Robbie McEwen and Robbie Hunter on the new squad, which will race at the Professional Continental level after being turned down for a top-tier ProTeams license by the UCI.

"I'm excited to welcome these three emerging talents to the Pegasus team," said Pegasus Sports CEO Chris White. "Each brings with him a special quality and lots of promise, so I'm looking forward to seeing these guys develop to their full potential. I know that our supportive team environment is the right place for this to happen."