Pegasus Sports confirms Cornu and Traksel

Image 1 of 2 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) on his way to winning the time trial stage at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) triumphs at the end of an epic Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Pegasus Sports team has confirmed the signing of Dominique Cornu and Bobbie Traksel for 2011, boosting the strength of its squad for the Classics and time trials.

Cornu, 25, was the Under 23 world time trial champion in 2006 and won the time trial stage at the Tour of Belgium this year where he finished second overall behind fellow Belgian Stijn Devolder (Quick Step). Cornu rode for Skil-Shimano this year after spells at Predictor-Lotto and Quick Step.

Traksel joins Pegasus Sports from Vacansoleil. The 29 year-old Dutchman has 18 victories to his name, including this year's Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. He seemed inspired by the terrible weather conditions and beat Rik Flens (Rabobank) and Ian Stannard (Team Sky) after being in a long breakaway.

"With Cornu and Traksel we have secured the services of two riders who fit perfectly in our team," said Pegasus Sports CEO Chris White. "Cornu is a strong time trialist and also feels at home on the cobbles, while Traksel is a tough rider for the one-day events."

The Pegasus team now includes 24 riders including sprinter Robbie McEwen, Canadian time trialist Svein Tuft and South Africans Daryl Impey and Robert Hunter.

The team failed to secure a ProTeam licence for 2011 and has still to confirm a title sponsor but has applied for Professional Continental status and still hopes to compete in many of the major races on the calendar.