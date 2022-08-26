Pascal Eenkhoorn leaves Jumbo-Visma for Lotto-Soudal

Reigning Dutch road race champion Pascal Eenkhoorn made official his move from Jumbo-Visma to Lotto Soudal today, as the Belgian side announced Eenkhoorn had signed a two-year deal.

Eenkhoorn, who has been a part of the Jumbo-Visma set-up since he turned pro in 2018, will wear the red, white and blue as Dutch national champion for Lotto Soudal, who will become Lotto Dstny in 2023.

Het Nieuwsblad reported that John Lelangue's team were interested in Eenkhoorn back in July, and today, the signing was officially announced.

“This is a team with a beautiful history and future”, Eenkhoorn said. “I have had a lot of talks with everyone at the team. At this team I can chase my own ambitions and will receive more freedom during races. I have a very good feeling about this move.”

“I have been a pro for 5 years now and have learned a lot at my current team. But I have a need for more freedom in races. Now is the time where I can still make the decision to change and follow my own ambitions.”

Eenkhoorn, who has enjoyed success in the past with victory at the Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl in 2021, two stage wins at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in 2018 and 2020, and a stage in the Colorado Classic in 2018, has not had the opportunities he might have hoped for during his time at Jumbo-Visma.

“My biggest motivation is to win races. I want to get the maximum out of my career,' Eenkhoorn said, before confirming his ambitions to race for stages in a Grand Tour as well as to target success in the spring Classics.

Lotto Soudal CEO John Lelangue spoke with enthusiasm over his team's new acquisition. “He is a rider who has already proven that he can win races. With a bit more freedom and an altered racing program, we think he can prove that more often."

"He is a very versatile rider: he can play his role in almost any Classic and can go far in breakaways in Grand Tours. We are looking very much forward to our collaboration with him.”