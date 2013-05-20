Parra calls for Colombian alliance to defeat Nibali
Says Betancur is Giro’s strongest climber
Colombian cycling legend Fabio Parra has called on his compatriots to join forces in an “alliance of all the Colombians” at the Giro d’Italia in order to increase their chances of winning a stage, a jersey and even the overall classification. In a series of messages posted on Twitter, Parra said that such an alliance could even result in Sky’s Rigoberto Urán taking the maglia rosa off the shoulders of race leader Vincenzo Nibali.
