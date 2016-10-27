More positive signs of recovery for Stig Broeckx

Image 1 of 3 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / Photonews) Image 3 of 3 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stig Broeckx has had a long and arduous battle for his health and his life since being hit by a motorbike during the Lotto Belgium Tour in May. After fearing the worst over the summer, his Lotto-Soudal team says that his recovery continues to go in the right direction.

In June, Lotto-Soudal reported that Broeckx was out of danger but was in a vegetative state with severe brain damage. In early September, it was confirmed that Broeckx had been moved to a rehabilitation centre in Overpelt but remained in a coma. At the Flandrien Gala on Wednesday night, his team manager Marc Sergeant told Belgian broadcaster Sporza that Broeckx had been able to blink and even give him a thumbs up when he visited him at the end of last month.

"I went on September 29 to see Stig. It was the birthday of his girlfriend Tilly. Tilly said, 'Stig, show me what you can do.' He then blinked his eyes and stuck his right thumb up painfully. Then he tried to squeeze my arm as hard as possible,” said Sergeant.

"These are small but very meaningful signs of recovery. Where it ends, nobody knows, but let's hope Stig may still get much better. It's worth it to continue to support his family and girlfriend. Fight for Stig.”