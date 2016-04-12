On-board at Paris-Roubaix - Video

Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) kisses the winner's trophy at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The 2016 Paris-Roubaix was one of the most exciting editions of the race in recent years. Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) took a surprise victory ahead of Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) while pre-race favourite Fabian Cancellara’s hopes were dashed with a crash on the cobbles.

Tour of Flanders champion Peter Sagan avoided coming down with Cancellara by some miracle, but the incident would end any chance he had left.

Over the past two seasons, Velon has been giving us an insight into the peloton with their on-board footage. In this latest highlights package, we get an inside look at the chaos of the Paris-Roubaix peloton, including a close-up look at the Cancellara crash.

