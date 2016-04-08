Paris-Roubaix from 1986 to 2015 - Gallery

Image 1 of 117 Greg LeMond rode the 1986 edition of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 117 The protagonists of the 2003 Paris-Roubaix on a sector of pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 117 Frédéric Guesdon beats Jo Planckaert to the 1997 Roubaix win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 117 Henk Vogels powers over the pave in 1997 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 117 Franco Ballerini riding to his second career Paris-Roubaix victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 117 A humble salute in 1998 from winner Franco Ballerini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 117 Eros Poli mid-crash in 1998 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 117 Johan Museeuw tries to get back up after his kneecap shattering crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 117 Tom Steels tries to keep it upright on the pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 117 The all Mapei podium of 1998 with Wilfried Peeters, Franco Ballerini and Andrea Tafi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 117 Johan Museeuw crashes in the Trouée d'Arenberg, shattering his kneecap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 117 Wilfried Peeters, Andrea Bafi and Tom Steels complete the all 1999 Mapei–Quick-Step podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 117 Tom Steels celebrates the win for third place to complete an all Mapei–Quick-Step podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 117 Riders undress and prepare for the showers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 117 George Hincapie in the iconic Roubaix showers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 117 Pave, fans, dust and the pelton. It must be Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 117 The iconic Johan Museeuw celebration from 2000 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 117 Johan Museeuw, Wilfried Peeters and Tom Boonen at the pre-race press conference in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 117 Peter Van Petegem and Johan Museeuw cross the line in 2004 arm in arm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 117 Roger Hammond can't hide his disappointment from 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 117 The Mavic neutral motorbike is a crucial component to the running of Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 117 Servais Knaven soaks in the emotion of winning the 2001 Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 117 Muddy editions of Roubaix are a nightmare for commentators trying to identify riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 117 A mud caked Wilfried Peeters during the 2001 Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 117 Andrei Tchmil riding on the muddy pave in 2001 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 117 László Bodrogi at the bottom of a crash in 2001 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 117 Christophe Morel receiving assistance after a heavy crash in 2001 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 117 Ludo Dierckxsens scrubbing himself after the muddy 2001 Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 117 Pave under water... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 117 The wheels from the 2001 edition of Roubaix post-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 117 Johan Museeuw and Wilfried Peeters after the former won the 2002 edition of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 117 Johan Museeuw wins his third and final Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 117 A mud cacked George Hincapie back in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 117 A muddy faced young Tom Boonen in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 117 Tom Boonen enjoys the sweet joy of kissing his first Roubaix trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 117 Tom Boonen pumps his fist after winning his first Roubaix in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 117 If there's a sector of pave, the fans will be there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 117 Tom Boonen, Alessandro Ballan and Juan Antonio Flecha wait for the train to cross in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 117 CSC enjoy the party after Fabian Cancellara's 2006 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 117 Fabian Cancellara putting the power down as he rides to the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 117 Tom Boonen leads the peloton through the Arenberg in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 117 Fabian Cancellara celebrates the first of his three Roubaix wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 117 Bernard Hinault with Fabian Cancellara after the Swiss rider won his first Roubaix in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 117 Lars Michaelsen, Fabian Cancellara and Allan Johansen testing wheels during a recon of Arenberg in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 117 Fabian Cancellara during a recon of the Arenberg forest in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 117 Gustav Larsson crashes right in front of the camera during a recon of the pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 117 Stuart O'Grady in the Arenberg on his way to winning in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 117 The dust is ever present during the dry editions of Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 117 Stuart O'Grady can't believe he's won Paris-Roubaix in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 117 2006 winner Fabian Cancellara congratulates 2007 winner and teammate Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 117 The Forest of Arenberg is always packed with fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 117 Tom Boonen sprinting to the win in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 117 The balloons are released as Tom Boonen kisses the pave trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 117 Tom Boonen celebrates his third Roubaix victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 117 Tom Boonen with his Quickstep boss Patrick Lefevere after his third win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 117 There is one one happy face on the Roubaix podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 117 Juan Antonio Flecha (Rabobank) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 117 Fabian Cancellara can't belief his second win at Roubaix in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 117 Pippo Pozzato pays tribute to Franco Ballerini in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 117 Fabian Cancellara riding to the victory in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 117 The two main protagonists at Roubaix over the last two editions riding side-by-side in the Arenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 117 John Degenkolb in 2011 having finished Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 117 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle wins the narrow sprint ahead of Franco Ballerini in 1993 at the age of 38 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 64 of 117 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle won the 1993 edition of Paris-Roubaix for Z (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 65 of 117 Maurizio Fondriest rode with Del-Tongo in 1990 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 66 of 117 Mapei boss Giorgio Squinzi with Franco Ballerini's 1995 trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 67 of 117 Mapei teammates Johan Museeuw and Franco Ballerini on the 1995 Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 68 of 117 Franco Ballerini is hoisted into the air by fans after his 1995 victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 69 of 117 Wilfried Peeters with teammate Rik Van Slycke in 1990 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 70 of 117 Joachim Halupczok models the Diana-Colngao-Animex team kit from 1990 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 71 of 117 The Ariostea team prepare for the 1990 Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 117 Bjarne Riis rode the 1990 edition of Roubaix with Castorama (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 117 Frans Massen rides over the Wallers Haveluy sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 117 Sean Yates waits for the team car after a mechanical (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 75 of 117 Eddy Planckaert won the 1990 edition of the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 76 of 117 The GB Bianchi team bikes featured a mix of rigid and suspension forks (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 77 of 117 Paolo Fornaciari and a young Mario Cipollini sits in the team car (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 78 of 117 Sean Kelly was a two-time winner of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 79 of 117 Bruno Boscardin with reporters inside the Roubaix velodrome in 1993 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 80 of 117 The bikes of Paris-Roubaix have changed significantly since Bianchi introduced a 'dual-suspension' model for the 1995 edition (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 81 of 117 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle and Fabio Baldato on the 1995 start line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 82 of 117 Andrei Tchmil waits in the team car ahead of the 1995 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 83 of 117 The pave was a lot more colourful in 1986 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 84 of 117 Sean Kelly at the 1986 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 85 of 117 Marc Sergeant riding the pave in 1986 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 86 of 117 Belgian champion Paul Haghedooren in 1986 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 87 of 117 Johan Vansummeren won Paris-Roubaix then proposed to his girlfriend in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 117 Johan Vansummeren finds the strength to hold aloft the trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 117 Fabian Cancellara wins the sprint in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 117 World champion Thor Hushovd working hard in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 117 Tom Boonen raises four fingers in the arm as he wins the 2012 edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 117 Tom Boonen went long in 2012 and won his fourth Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 117 The podium finishers from 2012 congratulate each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 117 Pippo Pozzato's helmet pays tribute to the late Franco Ballerini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 117 The Orchies sector is popular of the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 117 Fabian Cancellara celebrates his third win at the 'hell of the north' (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 117 Fabian Cancellara is exhausted after his 2013 triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 117 Sep Vanmarcke can't hide his disappointment after 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 117 Sep Vanmarcke finds himself leading out Fabian Cancellara in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 117 An international feel to the Troisvilles to Inchy sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 117 Johan Vansummeren rides through the dust (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 117 The peloton passes through the Arenberg in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 117 Nikki Terpstra celebrates the 2014 Paris-Roubaix, a first for Dutch riders since 2001 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 117 Peter Sagan finds a smooth route in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 117 Nikki Terpstra arrived in the velodrome alone in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 117 Alexander Kristoff gets going after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 117 Tom Boonen doesn't require gloves when riding the pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 117 The top four from the 2015 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 117 Bradley Wiggins called time on his Sky career after the 2015 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 117 John Degenkolb celebrates his win with wife and child in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 117 Riders squeeze under the train barrier in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 117 Some riders waited for the train, some chanced their luck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 117 The bikes of Paris-Roubaix get their own podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 117 John Degenkolb adds Paris-Roubaix to his win at Milan-San Remo in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 117 The Giant-Alpecin team celebrates on the podium in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 117 There are some paved roads in Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 117 The fans pack the first sector of pave from Troisvilles to Inchy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Since it's first edition in 1896, Paris-Roubaix has grown to become one of the most iconic races on the cycling calendar. Known as 'The Queen of the Classics', or 'The Hell of the North, the French race with its sectors of pavé appears an anachronism in the highly professionalised 21st century world of cycling.

It is a race for those who can handle the rough pavé and 250km plus length but often it is not the strongest rider who wins the race. Paris-Roubaix often sees completely different bikes for the riders compared to the rest of the year with Bianchi even supplying a 'dual suspension' road bike in the 1990s.

Belgians Roger De Vlaeminck and Tom Boonen hold the record for the most amount of wins on four although seven riders have three wins to their name and 11 with two. Experience counts on the pavé and once riders have a feel for the race, numerous riders have gone on to dominate across 113 previous editions.

On the eve of the 2016 edition of the race, Cyclingnews has put together a gallery from the 'The Hell of the North' from the late 1980's to 2015.

